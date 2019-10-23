WORLD SERIES: Astros trail Nationals in 8th inning

After 162 games of the regular season and seven hard-fought wins in the postseason, the Houston Astros are four victories away from making good on their season-long mission to "take it back."
The Astros and Washington Nationals, the National League champions, square off for Game 1 Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.
Houston sends in pitcher Gerrit Cole to start. He'll go up against Max Scherzer, the Nationals hurler from a rotation of high-end aces.
1ST INNING
The Astros defense faced early trouble after Cole allowed a lead-off base hit by Trea Turner, who then stole second base. But in 10 pitches, the unstoppable ace induced a bunt popout and two strikeouts to end the side.
The Cole Train has MMP rocking. Cole 10 pitches. Back to back K’s to end T1st. #TakeItBack @abc13houston— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) October 23, 2019
After George Springer led off with a full-count walk, Jose Altuve picked up where he left off from his ALCS heroics, sending a line drive to left field. Michael Brantley took a strikeout, but during Alex Bregman's at-bat, Springer pounced on third base on a Scherzer wild pitch. Bregman struck out, but Altuve was able to safely steal second.
The next batter, Yuli Gurriel, made Scherzer pay on a fastball in the zone for a double to deep left-centerfield, scoring Springer and Altuve. Astros took the early lead, 2-0. The Nats retired the side with a strikeout of Carlos Correa.
Yuli does it again. 2 run double off the wall. 2-0 #Astros #TakeItBack— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 23, 2019
#Astros give Cole a 2 run lead and they’ve ignited the loudest crowd in baseball. 1st inning gets an A+#TakeItBack— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 23, 2019
2ND INNING
The Nationals got on the board with a solo homer to center by Ryan Zimmerman, who is a member of the team since the Expos moved to Washington in 2005. The Astros lead was cut, 2-1.
Cole gives up monster shot to Zimmerman in 2nd. #Astros lead 2-1. Yordan leading off @Astros 2nd. @Abc13Houston— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) October 23, 2019
Yordan Alvarez led off the home half with a walk, before Martin Maldonado flied out to right and Josh Reddick popped out to the shallow outfield. Springer battled to a full count but struck out on a check swing.
3RD INNING
The Nats threatened, beginning with an Adam Eaton single and a marathon at-bat by Lamar High and Rice University alum Anthony Rendon, who flied out to deep left-center to end the half-inning.
Brantley got on base with a drive to right. He advanced to third when a pop up double by Gurriel dropped out of the reach of Washington's Victor Robles. Correa, though, struck out to end that threat.
4TH INNING
Washington's Juan Soto, who is 20 years old, took Cole to the train tracks with a solo bomb. The game was knotted up at 2-2. A Zimmerman strikeout retired the side.
Alvarez led off with a base hit up the middle. Josh Reddick flied out but not without controversy beforehand. Reddick should have taken first base off of a catcher's interference swing.
Solid contact will do wonders for Yordan Alvarez. Snaps a 1-27 skid. He’s been on twice tonight. #Astros #TakeItBack— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 23, 2019
AJ is steaming. You don’t see that on the outside very often. #Astros #TakeItBack— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 23, 2019
After a Springer walk on two outs, Altuve worked to a full count, but grounded out to end the threat. At this point, Scherzer was at 96 pitches in four innings of work, compared to Cole's 57 in the same time frame.
Nationals and Scherzer survive 4th. #Astros leave two on. Scherzer up to 96 pitches thru 4. #TakeItBack @abc13houston— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) October 23, 2019
5TH INNING
Kurt Suzuki led off the fifth with a walk, the first issued in the game by Cole. That followed a Robles base hit with no outs. Eaton then drove in a run with a hit to right. Astros fell behind, 3-2.
Soto's fly off the scoreboard in left drove in two more runs. The Astros' hole deepened, 5-2. The inning ended with a diving catch by Correa.
6TH INNING
Asdrúbal Cabrera singled to start the sixth but was erased when Zimmerman grounded into a double play. Cole then retired Suzuki for the third out to wrap up a clean inning after giving up four runs combined in the previous two.
Patrick Corbin took over for Scherzer in the bottom of the sixth and promptly struck out Correa before rookie Alvarez singled to right field. But Corbin struck out Maldonado before pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz grounded out to end the inning.
Scherzer allowed five hits and two runs with seven strikeouts. He threw 112 pitches, which were his most this postseason.
