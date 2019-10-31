world series

World Series 2019: Nationals jump Astros bullpen to take Game 7 and 1st title

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals completed a World Series that became the first championship final in the major North American sports in which every game was won by the road team. Here are the inning by inning highlights from Game 7:

1ST INNING

Astros' Zack Greinke threw only eight pitches to get through his one-two-three inning.

In return, the Astros offense could only draw a walk out of the Nationals' Max Scherzer. Scoreless after one.

2ND INNING

Despite 21-year-old Juan Soto connecting on a hit, Greinke retired the numbers four, five and six hitters of the Nationals order. Greinke got Soto out on a double play and induced a grounder to retire the inning.

Yuli Gurriel and the Astros struck first with a solo home run to lead off the second inning. Astros took the lead 1-0.



But, as has been the issue in other games, the 'Stros could not convert with two runners on base. Yordan Alvarez got on with a hit, followed by another by Carlos Correa. The Astros' 1-0 lead held at the end of the inning.

3RD INNING

Greinke reached 28 pitches thrown and the minimum nine batters faced by the end of another one-two-three inning.

Jose Altuve led off with a single and Alex Bregman drew a walk, but neither got home. Scherzer retired the side and the Astros, at this point, left five base-runners on.

4TH INNING

Greinke faced the minimum 12 batters through this inning, which included two great groundouts by the pitcher.

Another two base-runners were left stranded in the home half of the inning. Josh Reddick made contact and George Springer drew a walk. Scherzer reached 76 pitches at the end of the fourth.

5TH INNING
Greinke allowed his first walk of the night, but retired the side unscratched. He reached 59 pitches through five.

With two runners on base, Correa knocked a two-out liner down the third base line and off Anthony Rendon's glove, which sent Gurriel home and advanced Yordan Alvarez to third. Astros extended the lead 2-0.

6TH INNING

Greinke. Is. Dealing. Through 67 pitches in six innings, the Game 7 starter has allowed just one hit. He got another one-two-three inning.

Patrick Corbin relieved Max Scherzer to begin the Astros' home half. Right away, Corbin got dinged for a hit by Jake Marisnick, who pinch-hit for Josh Reddick. But he was left stranded. Corbin faced four batters and threw 10 pitches in this inning.

7TH INNING

Greinke's first blemish of the night came via an Anthony Rendon one-out home run to the Crawford Boxes. Astros' lead was cut down 2-1.

Astros' Will Harris relieved Greinke after a walk of Juan Soto. The very first batter Harris faced was NLCS MVP Howie Kendrick, who hit a two-run homer to the right field foul pole. Nationals took the lead 3-2.

Roberto Osuna relieved Harris, who allowed a hit and a walk, both with one out. But he rebounded, inducing a popout and a flyout.

Patrick Corbin stayed in for the Nationals, getting the first two outs of the inning. Yuli Gurriel battled to a base hit for the Astros. The inning ended with a Yordan Alvarez groundout to the pitcher.

8TH INNING

Roberto Osuna remained on the mound for the Astros, giving up a hit and later an RBI single to Juan Soto. Nationals padded their lead 4-2. Osuna then gave up a hit that went off Yuli Gurriel's glove behind first base.

Ryan Pressly relieved Osuna with two outs and two runners on. He induced a flyout to left field.

Patrick Corbin stayed in for the Nats, retiring all three batters he faced, including two strikeouts.

9TH INNING

Houston sent in Joe Smith to the hill, who exited with the bases loaded and one out. Juan Urquidy relieved Smith, giving up a two-run single up the middle to Adam Eaton. Washington added to the lead 6-2.

Daniel Hudson came in for the Nats to close the door, getting a one-two-three inning.

The Nationals clinched their first ever world championship, winning 6-2.

Pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who claimed victories in Games 2 and 6, was named World Series MVP.

As for the Astros, the team left 10 total runners stranded in Game 7. In Game 1, Houston left 11.

