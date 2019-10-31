World Series 2019: Astros behind late in do-or-die Game 7

Yuli Gurriel gives the Astros a 1-0 lead with a 2nd-inning HR - the team that scores 1st is 25-14 in winner-take-all World Series games.



Gurriel is the 3rd player born in Cuba with a HR in a winner-take-all World Series game, joining Tony Pérez (1975) and Bert Campaneris (1973). pic.twitter.com/In8iWtXLIo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have one last chance at winning their second world championship in three season in Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals, who are going for the first title in their history. Here's the inning by inning highlights in descending order:Houston sent in Joe Smith to the hill, who exited with the bases loaded and one out. Juan Urquidy relieved Smith, giving up a two-run single up the middle to Adam Eaton.Roberto Osuna remained on the mound for the Astros, giving up a hit and later an RBI single to Juan Soto.Osuna then gave up a hit that went off Yuli Gurriel's glove behind first base.Ryan Pressly relieved Osuna with two outs and two runners on. He induced a flyout to left field.Patrick Corbin stayed in for the Nats, retiring all three batters he faced, including two strikeouts.Greinke's first blemish of the night came via an Anthony Rendon one-out home run to the Crawford Boxes.Astros' Will Harris relieved Greinke after a walk of Juan Soto. The very first batter Harris faced was NLCS MVP Howie Kendrick, who hit a two-run homer to the right field foul pole.Roberto Osuna relieved Harris, who allowed a hit and a walk, both with one out. But he rebounded, inducing a popout and a flyout.Patrick Corbin stayed in for the Nationals, getting the first two outs of the inning. Yuli Gurriel battled to a base hit for the Astros. The inning ended with a Yordan Alvarez groundout to the pitcher.Greinke. Is. Dealing. Through 67 pitches in six innings, the Game 7 starter has allowed just one hit. He got another one-two-three inning.Patrick Corbin relieved Max Scherzer to begin the Astros' home half. Right away, Corbin got dinged for a hit by Jake Marisnick, who pinch-hit for Josh Reddick. But he was left stranded. Corbin faced four batters and threw 10 pitches in this inning.Greinke allowed his first walk of the night, but retired the side unscratched. He reached 59 pitches through five.With two runners on base, Correa knocked a two-out liner down the third base line and off Anthony Rendon's glove, which sent Gurriel home and advanced Yordan Alvarez to third.Greinke faced the minimum 12 batters through this inning, which included two great groundouts by the pitcher.Another two base-runners were left stranded in the home half of the inning. Josh Reddick made contact and George Springer drew a walk. Scherzer reached 76 pitches at the end of the fourth.Greinke reached 28 pitches thrown and the minimum nine batters faced by the end of another one-two-three inning.Jose Altuve led off with a single and Alex Bregman drew a walk, but neither got home. Scherzer retired the side and the Astros, at this point, left five base-runners on.Despite 21-year-old Juan Soto connecting on a hit, Greinke retired the numbers four, five and six hitters of the Nationals order. Greinke got Soto out on a double play and induced a grounder to retire the inning.Yuli Gurriel and the Astros struck first with a solo home run to lead off the second inning.But, as has been the issue in other games, the 'Stros could not convert with two runners on base. Yordan Alvarez got on with a hit, followed by another by Carlos Correa. The Astros' 1-0 lead held at the end of the inning.Zack Greinke threw only eight pitches to get through his one-two-three inning.In return, the Astros offense could only draw a walk out of Max Scherzer. Scoreless after one.