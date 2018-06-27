SPORTS

Germany out of World Cup; Mexico advances despite loss against Sweden

EMBED </>More Videos

Mexico advances despite loss against Sweden. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

MOSCOW --
Defending champion Germany has been eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup in a 2-0 stoppage-time loss to South Korea and Sweden has topped Group F with a 3-0 win over Mexico.

South Korea's first goal in injury time was initially disallowed for offside but that decision was overturned after a video review - meaning Mexico would advance to the knockout stage with Sweden despite the heavy loss.

All four teams had a chance to advance in games that were being played simultaneously and Sweden's comprehensive lead over Mexico put Germany into prime position to advance as well - provided the Germans could score against the South Koreans.

That was the problem, for Germany.

The mood of Mexico fans at the game in Yekaterinburg improved when news filtered in that South Korean goalkeeper Joe Hyeon-woo was holding the Germans at bay in Kazan.

They cheered wildy when Kim Young-gwon turned in a shot home from six meters. Initially flagged offside, the goal has finally been allowed after a VAR review.

Son Heung-min made it 2-0 later in stoppage time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsWorld Cupmexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
More News