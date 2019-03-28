Will Kelvin Sampson leave UH for new coaching post?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Coogs are laser focused on facing off against Kentucky Friday, rumors are swirling about whether University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson will seek another post.Sampson appeared Wednesday on ESPN 97.5's The Charlie Pallilo Show, and addressed questions about his coaching future in Houston.Coach Sampson said he's already spoken with players about the rumors, but right now, it's much ado about nothing."They know exactly what's going on. There really is nothing to address, I haven't talked to anybody," Sampson said. "I have an agent, like every coach does at this level. He hasn't talked to me about anything, nobody's talked to him."