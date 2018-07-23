Wife has fun with wedding cake for husband, an Alabama fan

A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won't forget. She filled their wedding cake with LSU-inspired filling.Former LSU student Bekka Lynn surprised her groom after they tied the knot on Friday, July 20 at the Magnolia Plantation in Harahan, Louisiana, according to local media. Lynn filled the cake with a purple and yellow filling, the same colors as her alma mater.A clip shared to Facebook shows Campbell slowly cutting the cake to reveal the LSU filling, much to the delight of the onlooking wedding party.The husband had to walk away for a moment and calm himself. The majority in attendance seemed to be Tiger fans as an "LSU" chant took over the wedding.