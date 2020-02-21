houston roughnecks

Fashion, football and why he's #ForTheH | Get to know this Roughnecks fan fave

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 gets candid with XFL Roughnecks player Charles James.

James became a fan favorite when the Houston Texans appeared on HBO's "Hard Knocks" in 2015 with his big personality, underdog story, colorful socks, and his catchphrase, "Chicken and shrimp!"

He was cut by the team, but he said he still looks back at that time and appreciates the opportunity he was given.

Now, he's back in Houston playing with the city's newest football team - the Roughnecks.



We took James to Norton Ditto to talk about fashion and his sock game, life and why he loves H-Town.

James said he considers himself a "mama's boy." She's his biggest fan. And he doesn't think of himself as a celebrity. He's humble and grateful. And appreciates all the fan love.



13 QUESTIONS WITH HAPPY SOCKS

What are you watching on Netflix?

Favorite food to eat after practice?

Do you have a girlfriend? Are you looking for one?

What's your favorite song?

What's your favorite thing to do in Houston?

What's your favorite sport other than football?

What's your favorite college team?

Who are you looking forward to going against in the XFL?

What is your biggest regret?

What do you love about Houston?

Where did "Happy Socks" come from?

Are socks still your game?

What else do you wear to stand out?

Watch the Houston Roughnecks on ABC13 Saturday at 1 p.m. as they go for 3-0 in the XFL.

