University of Houston's Fertitta Center nears completion

Renovations are almost complete on the 50-year old facility.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The new Fertitta Center on the Coogs' campus is inching closer to completion. The University of Houston has provided a new update on the facility, with the installation of seats nearly complete.

The center, formerly known as the Hofheinz Pavilion, is being transformed into a modern-day sports venue, according to the university.

Although the exterior of the structure will be preserved, the rest of the building is completely renovated.

The center's renovations are expected to be complete in December, with the arena approximately 85 percent complete.

The Cougars are coming off a NCAA Tournament run and are hoping to repeat that success next season. With the new facility, the team and Coogs fans have a lot to be excited about.

Inside look at U of H's fertitta center

