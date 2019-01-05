SPORTS

Who's the Colts player in the clown mask?

EMBED </>More Videos

Any guesses?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Indianapolis Colts' player, TY Hilton turned heads as he entered NRG stadium with an interesting accessory.

According to a State of the Texans article, Hilton claimed Houston as his second home. "I'm going to my second home," Hilton said. "I don't know what it is, I just like playing in that stadium and now I get another chance at it."

Following Hilton's interview, Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph said he did not appreciate his comment.

"Nah, that is for clowns, that is for TV," Joseph said of Hilton's comments. "That's what they do, you put something in their face anybody can say it."

The Colts' wide receiver wore a "clown" mask in response to Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph and his comments to NRG Stadium earlier this week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansIndianapolis ColtsnflfootballHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets-Trail Blazers Preview
5 things about Texans vs Colts halftime game performer Flo Rida
TEXANS IN 60: Defense and Deshaun are keys to a Houston win
Source: Texans' WR Keke Coutee expected back against Colts
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH: Hundreds gather to rally for Jazmine Barnes today
TEXANS IN 60: Keys to a Houston win over Colts
Texans star Hopkins dedicates $29K game check to Jazmine Barnes
Who's the Colts player in the clown mask?
Blind woman sues Beyoncé for discriminating disabled fans
Man arrested in Walker County after disregarding a barricade
Texans to honor rescuer who helped save officers from burning car
Home owner warns of new scam targeting home buyers
Show More
3 Texas City children were stabbed multiple times: Police
5 things about Texans vs Colts halftime game performer Flo Rida
Man shoots brother and 2 friends at separate scenes in north Houston
2 men found shot in southwest Houston
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
More News