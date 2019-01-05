Who's the Colts player in the clown mask?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Indianapolis Colts' player, TY Hilton turned heads as he entered NRG stadium with an interesting accessory.
According to a State of the Texans article, Hilton claimed Houston as his second home. "I'm going to my second home," Hilton said. "I don't know what it is, I just like playing in that stadium and now I get another chance at it."
Following Hilton's interview, Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph said he did not appreciate his comment.
"Nah, that is for clowns, that is for TV," Joseph said of Hilton's comments. "That's what they do, you put something in their face anybody can say it."
The Colts' wide receiver wore a "clown" mask in response to Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph and his comments to NRG Stadium earlier this week.