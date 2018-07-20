SPORTS

Man breaks world skate vaulting record

EMBED </>More Videos

A French skateboarder has broken the world skate vaulting record.

JOCKGRIM, Germany --
A French skateboarder has broken the world skate vaulting record.

Baptiste Boirie completed the feat July 16 in Jockgrim, Germany.

Scott Simpson recorded the event and shared it on his Twitter account. "Tonight I watched a man vault higher than any human has ever done before - 6.17m - from a Skateboard!!!"



That is just over 20 feet high! Boirie broke the previous record by 1 centimeter.

After the victory, he posted on Instagram that France's victory in the World Cup gave him "wings" for the launch.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsskateboardingu.s. & worldworld recordfrance
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Keuchel takes no-hitter into 7th, Astros top Angels 3-1
Astros manager: Carlos Correa (back) wont be activated 'any time soon'
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
D'Onta Foreman meets with fans as part of fatherhood event
More Sports
Top Stories
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston doctor shot to death remembered by peers and patients
Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston
Multiple agencies investigating toddler's death in daycare van
Deadly gunfight with 7 robbery suspects caught on camera
Cheap rides: City of Pasadena having vehicle auction
AstroWorld employees celebrate 50-year reunion Saturday
Winning numbers drawn for $433M Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
Target teacher discount on school supplies begins today
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
WOOF! Houston World Series of Dog Shows back in town this week
More News