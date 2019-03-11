Sports

Who are boxer George Foreman's children?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Boxer George Foreman has always been a family oriented man.

The only thing more important to Foreman than Houston has been his children.

Foreman, who group up in the Fifth Ward with six siblings, has a total of 12 children.

While Foreman is famous for giving all five of his sons the name George, the boxer says it's for good reason.

"If one of us goes up, then we all go up together," Foreman said about his sons. "And if one goes down, we all go down together!"

Foreman has seven daughters: Freeda, Georgetta, Natalia, Leola, Isabella, Michi and Courtney. Georgetta is a well-known television producer, while Freeda followed in her father's famous footsteps by becoming a professional boxer.
