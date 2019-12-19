Here's where some of Houston's top HS football players are going to college

Parker Washington , wide receiver from Travis High School , commits to Penn State

, wide receiver from , commits to Corey Flagg Jr. , linebacker from North Shore , commits to University of Miami (FL)

, linebacker from , commits to Upton Stout , defensive back from North Shore , commits to North Texas

, defensive back from , commits to Xavion Alford , defensive back from Shadow Creek , commits to University of Texas

, defensive back from , commits to Alec Bryant , defensive end from Shadow Creek , commits to Virginia Tech

, defensive end from , commits to Kobie Campbell , from Hightower , commits to Rice University

, from , commits to Smart Chibuzo , offensive lineman from Hightower , commits to Texas A&M

, offensive lineman from , commits to Christian Hood , linebacker from Hightower , commits to Duke

, linebacker from , commits to Chidozie Nwankwo , defensive lineman from Foster , commits to University of Houston

, defensive lineman from , commits to Ryan Stubblefield, quarterback from Foster, commits to East Carolina

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston area athletes made their dreams come true by taking advantage of early period for National Signing Day.Here's where some of Houston's top football players plan on playing: