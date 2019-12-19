Sports

Here's where some of Houston's top HS football players are going to college

By Joseph Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston area athletes made their dreams come true by taking advantage of early period for National Signing Day.

Here's where some of Houston's top football players plan on playing:

  • Parker Washington , wide receiver from Travis High School, commits to Penn State
  • Corey Flagg Jr., linebacker from North Shore, commits to University of Miami (FL)
  • Upton Stout, defensive back from North Shore, commits to North Texas
  • Xavion Alford, defensive back from Shadow Creek, commits to University of Texas
  • Alec Bryant, defensive end from Shadow Creek, commits to Virginia Tech
  • Kobie Campbell, from Hightower, commits to Rice University
  • Smart Chibuzo, offensive lineman from Hightower, commits to Texas A&M
  • Christian Hood, linebacker from Hightower, commits to Duke
  • Chidozie Nwankwo, defensive lineman from Foster, commits to University of Houston
  • Ryan Stubblefield, quarterback from Foster, commits to East Carolina




Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhigh school football
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
Sex assault victim begged Conroe priest to leave, she recalls
Houston's 'Be Someone' graffiti over I-45 gets wiped out
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
Prepare for another freeze and frost Thursday morning
Show More
What is a snow squall?
Video of woman firing gun from car posted to Facebook Stories
Former Cleveland ISD student accused of terroristic threats
UH under 1-year probation after NCAA investigation
Ft. Bend Marshall still playing for fallen teammate a year later
More TOP STORIES News