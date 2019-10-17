Houston Astros

This is when you can get your Astros potential World Series tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All season long, Houston fans have been eyeing a potential World Series run. But before the Astros even take the field against the Yankees for Game 4 of the ALCS, tickets will go on sale for potential World Series games.

Individual tickets for Astros potential World Series home games go on sale to the general public today, Thursday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets online only at www.astros.com/postseason.

But heads up - you won't be able to buy tickets at the Minute Maid Park box office.

The Astros say a very limited number of tickets will be available, so fans are also encouraged to guarantee their access to them by purchasing 2020 season tickets.

