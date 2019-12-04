Sports

Here's when you can get tickets to J.J. Watt's 2020 Charity Classic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is ready to get back on the field: the baseball field that is.

After a great turnout for his annual Charity Classic softball game at Minute Maid Park last year, the star defensive end announced tickets are set to go on sale for the 2020 event on Thursday.

Watt's announcement was fitting since he posted about it on Giving Tuesday.

The classic pits Watt's Texans teammates against each other in an offense versus defense exhibition.

In 2019, he and his best buds bonded while raising about $1,000,000 for the J.J. Watt Foundation.

So far, over $5,000,000 has been distributed to schools in 37 states across the country, Watt says.

The charity classic was introduced in 2013 and was played yearly through 2017.

Watt decided not to host the Charity Classic in 2018. Watt tweeted earlier that year that he needed to focus on his body and that coming season. He had just come off a season-ending knee injury.

The game returned in 2019.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. for the event set for June 6, 2020 at Minute Maid Park.

