When clock hits midnight, Alief Taylor HS shall do the football

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5300293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PURE IMAGINATION: Martellus Bennett has always been a showman on the gridiron. Now he's using that same flair to spread a love of reading to students.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4043049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alief linebacker hopes to be a royal pain for Texans' opponents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2467357" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Foti Kallergis is live outside of Alief Taylor HS where students are excited to show off their school spirit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Alief Taylor Lions roared into their football season at the stroke of midnight Monday, taking part in a rising tradition at the school.Players were in full pads and helmets for their "midnight madness" practice.Monday was the first possible day that the school can hold its first official organized practice of the season.Brian Randle, the head coach of the Lions, said the extreme heat played a factor in his team coming out at midnight."Honestly, we need to do something for the kids. Kinda shake some things up," Randle explained. "Kids are getting tired, doing the same thing. That and it's 107 degrees at 3 o'clock now. So we figure we come out here and get after it a little bit."The team's first game is against Klein Collins on Thursday, Aug. 29.