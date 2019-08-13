When clock hits midnight, Alief Taylor HS shall do the football

Players were in full pads and helmets for their "midnight madness" practice.
Monday was the first possible day that the school can hold its first official organized practice of the season.
Brian Randle, the head coach of the Lions, said the extreme heat played a factor in his team coming out at midnight.
"Honestly, we need to do something for the kids. Kinda shake some things up," Randle explained. "Kids are getting tired, doing the same thing. That and it's 107 degrees at 3 o'clock now. So we figure we come out here and get after it a little bit."
The team's first game is against Klein Collins on Thursday, Aug. 29.
