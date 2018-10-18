SPORTS

Wheatley football star triumphs over Hurricane Harvey's trials

EMBED </>More Videos

Senior wide receiver Fabian Willis has gone though a roller coaster of emotions and uncertainty after the 2017 storm.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than a year after Hurricane Harvey, Fabian Willis is starting to feel things get back into place.

The Wheatley High School senior and wide receiver recently moved back into his home in the Fifth Ward after it was severely damaged by the 2017 storm.

"It is amazing. If y'all would have seen how it looked, it was horrible, real horrible," Fabian said. "I was just excited that it was fixed and it's a new house."

Though the storm put Fabian through a roller coast of emotions and uncertainty, he believes it taught him not to quit on his family.

"I am not the strongest man in the world, but I think I'm pretty strong to go what we went through. Strong enough to overcome it, to be where I'm at right now," Fabian said.

This life experience has made Willis a more communicative individual on and off the field.

"Before everything, he was in a shell. When you talk to him, you can see that he has come out of that shell, he's opened up, he is a totally different person," says Deandre Cooper, assistant offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats will face their longtime rivals, the Yates Lions, this Friday in our Game Of The Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballgame of the weekschool athleticsstudentsroad to recoveryhurricane harveystormdisasterHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Red Sox lead 4-0 in sixth inning after home run by Devers
Yates homegrown seniors keeping Lions tradition alive
BBQ restaurant offers Astros fan free food as aftermath grows
Mattress Mack embraces fan from interference game
More Sports
Top Stories
'BIG MISUNDERSTANDING': Mother of abandoned child says
Beloved dog runs away after owner shot twice in The Heights
Red Sox lead 4-0 in sixth inning after home run by Devers
Mattress Mack embraces fan from interference game
AJ Hinch sends encouraging message to fans after bad call
Former Astros 'Spacette' recalls fun times at Astrodome
Astrodome's original organist still tickles the ivories
'Nothing against him' Jose Altuve doesn't blame fan for call
Show More
President Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat at lunch
Violent high-risk sex offender may be in downtown Houston
Yates homegrown seniors keeping Lions tradition alive
'GROUNDED': Teen who took mom's BMW punished
More News