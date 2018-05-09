What's next: The Rockets-Warriors series in just 60 seconds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3447381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After game 5 vs. Utah, James Harden talks about how Chris Paul decided to put the Rockets on his back and win their series.

Get ready for a Western Conference showdown.The Houston Rockets will take on the Golden State Warriors, the defending NBA champions, in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Monday at Toyota Center.The Rockets have home court advantage throughout the series. This is the first time in three years that Houston will be in the Western Conference finals.Houston advanced after defeating the Utah Jazz 112 to 102 to finish off the series in five games.The Rockets' Chris Paul had a huge night, with a career playoff high 41 points, so it's no surprise fans were happy to sing his praises during the game.After the game, fans also said they weren't afraid of the Rockets' next challenge: taking on the Warriors.The Rockets' Gerald Green said he knows the team has a long road ahead."It feels good to advance but that's not our main goal. We can't take this like, 'Oh, we've done it. Now we have it.' We still have to keep getting better and keep preparing and get ready to go," Green said.The first two games will be played in Houston before the series moves to Oakland.