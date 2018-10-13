BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it seems that Carlos Correa takes that to heart.
The champion shortstop was spotted by Astros fan Kyle Watson from The Woodlands at The Friendly Toast restaurant in Boston Saturday morning.
Correa was surrounded by his fiance, Daniella Rodriguez, and some other family, but no other players.
Hopefully Correa's pregame meal leads to an Astros win and another Game 2 visit to the restaurant.
