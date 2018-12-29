With the playoffs on the horizon, the Houston Texans are the hottest ticket in town.Tickets for the playoffs went on sale as soon as the Texans clinched last week, despite no schedule or opponent being released.Ticket brokers say fans usually wait to buy tickets for the second round, but tickets for the potential NFL Wild Card or first round matchup are going quickly.Even the ticket demand for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is in high demand.While nothing is set when it comes to the playoffs, tickets for either round are currently available starting at just $100, and brokers say the quicker you buy, the better price you can get.