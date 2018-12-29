SPORTS

What to know if you're buying Houston Texans playoff tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

What to know if you're thinking about buying Houston Texans playoff tickets.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the playoffs on the horizon, the Houston Texans are the hottest ticket in town.

Tickets for the playoffs went on sale as soon as the Texans clinched last week, despite no schedule or opponent being released.

RELATED: Every Houston Texans playoff scenario for Week 17

Ticket brokers say fans usually wait to buy tickets for the second round, but tickets for the potential NFL Wild Card or first round matchup are going quickly.

Even the ticket demand for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is in high demand.

RELATED: Texans cheerleaders gear up for Fan Appreciation Day

While nothing is set when it comes to the playoffs, tickets for either round are currently available starting at just $100, and brokers say the quicker you buy, the better price you can get.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansnflnfl playoffsticketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Harden scores 41, Rockets beat Pelicans 108-104
Harden scores 41, Rockets beat Pelicans 108-104
UH considering parting ways with Applewhite, sources say
More Sports
Top Stories
Unrestrained toddler dies after major crash, deputies say
Husband saves wife by shooting at would-be-robbers
Family loses everything, including pets after apartment fire
Constable deputy injured in major crash
Man arrested for allegedly setting Dollar General on fire
Iggy Azalea's backup dancer suffers a seizure mid-concert
Man poses as homeless man, gives out $100 bills to people
After a rainy weekend, colder air could be arriving mid-week.
Show More
UH considering parting ways with Applewhite, sources say
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in east Harris County
Police to crack down on drunk drivers on New Year's Eve
Father drives burning car away from hospital parking garage
Goose shot with arrow in same park where birds overdosed on pills
More News