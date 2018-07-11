HOUSTON ASTROS

What to know for the Astros World Championship ring giveaway

The Astros listened to the fans once again. They will have a giveaway of the replica World Series championship rings for the third time Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

"With this new giveaway opportunity, we are proud to have made more than 120,000 Replica World Champions Rings available to fans in Houston and through our minor league affiliates," said Reid Ryan, the Astros President of Business Operations.

It is encouraged that fans arrive early for this giveaway. Gates are set to open at 4 p.m. and the game begins at 7:10. Arriving early gives a better probability of not missing any of the 62-32 Astros.

When it comes to tickets, all fans must have either a hard copy or access their tickets from the MLB Ballpark App. No photos or screenshots will be accepted. The Astros will not print tickets at Minute Maid Park,

All distribution of rings will end after the 6th inning. Do not wait until towards the end of the game to arrive at Minute Maid Park.
