What to know ahead of the Houston Texans' home opener

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Going to the Texans' home opener Sunday? There are some rules and deals you might want to check over before heading to NRG Stadium.

The NFL's Clear Bag Policy is still in effect, meaning those fans who enter NRG stadium will be able to carry the following bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

You can visit the NFL's website for more on their policy.

The Texans have partnered with the Waze app this season, providing you with the best routes to avoid traffic while heading to the game.

Tailgators arrive as early as 5:30 a.m. for Texans home opener



Be sure to head to the game ready to eat some great new food at NRG Stadium. As part of the new additions and programs for 2019, the venue has "Touchdown Deals," which includes choice items from $2 to $5.

How does $5 food combos sound? How about the ability to pick up a full bottle of wine on game days?



Those "Touchdown Deals" can be found in certain sections of the stadium.

It's going to be a hot Sunday at NRG Stadium, so be sure to stay hydrated.

A look at the weather during the Texans game

