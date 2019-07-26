Texans announce home game themes for 2019 NFL season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are inching closer and closer to filling up NRG Stadium to cheer on our Texans.The organization released the themes for each home game this upcoming season, and they're going to be good ones.Game of Themes schedule:Detroit LionsState of Football/NFL Play FootballSaturday, Aug. 177 p.m.Los Angeles RamsTexans Care presented by ChevronThursday, Aug. 297 p.m.Jacksonville JaguarsLiberty White Out presented by BHPSunday, Sept. 1512 p.m.Carolina PanthersKids Day - A Celebration of PLAY 60 presented by Texas Children's HospitalSunday, Sept. 2912 p.m.Atlanta FalconsPink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger, part of NFL Crucial CatchSunday, Oct. 612 p.m.Oakland RaidersHomecoming presented by Palais Royal, part of NFL100 CelebrationSunday, Oct. 2712 p.m.Indianapolis ColtsSalute to Service presented by Bud LightThursday, Nov. 217:20 p.m.New England PatriotsDeep Steel Sunday presented by HyundaiSunday, Dec. 17:20 p.m.Denver BroncosBattle Red DaySunday, Dec. 812 p.m.Tennessee TitansFan Appreciation Day presented by VerizonSunday, Dec. 2912 p.m.RELATED: