Texans announce home game themes for 2019 NFL season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are inching closer and closer to filling up NRG Stadium to cheer on our Texans.

The organization released the themes for each home game this upcoming season, and they're going to be good ones.

Game of Themes schedule:

Detroit Lions
State of Football/NFL Play Football
Saturday, Aug. 17
7 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams
Texans Care presented by Chevron
Thursday, Aug. 29
7 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Liberty White Out presented by BHP
Sunday, Sept. 15
12 p.m.

Carolina Panthers

Kids Day - A Celebration of PLAY 60 presented by Texas Children's Hospital
Sunday, Sept. 29
12 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons
Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger, part of NFL Crucial Catch
Sunday, Oct. 6
12 p.m.

Oakland Raiders
Homecoming presented by Palais Royal, part of NFL100 Celebration
Sunday, Oct. 27
12 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts
Salute to Service presented by Bud Light
Thursday, Nov. 21

7:20 p.m.

New England Patriots
Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai
Sunday, Dec. 1
7:20 p.m.

Denver Broncos
Battle Red Day
Sunday, Dec. 8
12 p.m.

Tennessee Titans
Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon
Sunday, Dec. 29
12 p.m.

