What to know about Astros and Yankees' ALCS rematch

Game 1 : Yankees @ Astros, Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:08 p.m.

: Yankees @ Astros, Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Game 3 : Astros @ Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 15, Time TBD

Game 5 : Astros @ Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 17, Time TBD

: Yankees @ Astros, Saturday, Oct. 19, Time TBD Game 7: Yankees @ Astros, Sunday, Oct. 20, Time TBD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros got a hard-fought AL Division Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays, but there was little time to celebrate.On Saturday, and after just a day of rest, the 'Stros go back to work for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, against a team considered the second-best club in MLB this season, the New York Yankees.That's right. It's a rematch of the 2017 ALCS, in which the Astros came back from a 2-3 series deficit to win the pennant and a spot in the World Series.Here are the things you should know about the rematch:The Astros hold homefield advantage for their third straight ALCS. So, the first two games will be played at Minute Maid Park. If the series goes the distance, four of the seven games are being played at the "Juice Box."Game 1 is Saturday. Game 2 is Sunday. Both games have 7 p.m. first pitch times.Zack Greinke gets the ball as the starting pitcher for the opening contest of the series. Justin Verlander is slated to be the starting pitcher in Game 2. Gerrit Cole, who essentially saved the Astros' season in the ALDS, gets the nod in Game 3 when the series heads to New York.Manager A.J. Hinch has not yet named a starting pitcher for Game 4.As of Friday afternoon, the team hasn't announced the pregame events for fans, though, the team has held its street fest before each home game of the ALDS. It has also opened up the ballpark for viewing parties during road games.The Yankees are the AL East champions, having won 103 games, just behind Houston's league-best 107 wins.Unlike 2017, the Yankees didn't have to play a Wild Card Game or come back from an 0-2 ALDS deficit to advance. New York dominated the Minnesota Twins in a three-game sweep this time around.In seven 2019 regular season games between the two ALCS combatants, the Astros gained the advantage, winning four of the contests.The Astros have another feather in their caps against the Yankees. This season marked the first home sweep of the "Bronx Bombers" in franchise history. Keep in mind, the home team won every game of the 2017 ALCS.What has changed about the Yankees since the championship series two years ago? Let's start in the dugout, where New York is led by manager Aaron Boone, who replaced Joe Girardi after the Yanks' elimination in 2017.New York also added former National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, who has been relatively quiet during his tenure so far with the Yankees. He is a weapon, though, capable of home runs out of nowhere.But, the most important thing to know about the Yankees this season is that the club was still able to be exceedingly competitive despite a rash of injuries with both position players and pitchers.The following games will be played if they are necessary:Our partners at CultureMap put together a list of the best places in town to watch the Astros games, if you can't make it to Minute Maid. View the full list