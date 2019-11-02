What the Rockets fan who punched NBA coach said in court

This dude was in court today. I asked him why he punched an assistant coach with the Pelicans. Hear his non-response later today on @abc13houston.



Meanwhile, the other person arrested, Brittney Alpin, may be off the hook entirely.https://t.co/AxSttlo6o8 #abc13 — Steven ABC13 (@StevenABC13) November 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rockets fan accused of punching a New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach faced a judge Friday and asked for more time finding a lawyer.Manuel Garcia is out on bond for the charges. ABC13 caught up with Garcia as he left court, although Garcia did not answer questions about why he threw the punch.Brittney Alpin was arrested that same night and is accused of interfering with Garcia's arrest. In court, her attorney pointed to the video evidence showing she wasn't involved.During a phone call with ABC13, she said she's glad the charges were dismissed and hopes to move on.Garcia isn't moving on anytime soon. The judge set a new court date for December. The Rockets say Garcia is still banned from all future games.