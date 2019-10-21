What JJ Watt and Simone Biles will be doing at the World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are taking on the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid park Tuesday for the first game in the 2019 World Series, and it's set to be a star-studded event.Former Astros player Brian McCann will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday with Evan Gattis.Texans' star JJ Watt will kick things off and make the "Play Ball!" call, according to the Astros organization.Watt was seen showing off his Astros pride by wearing an Altuve jersey backwards, in honor of #TakeItBack.But first, who will be singing Tuesday's National Anthem? Former member of the pop girl group The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger is scheduled to perform.Wednesday's pregame will also feature several special guests. Houston native and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.Biles recently was named the most decorated woman in world gymnastics history.