What does Cleveland have to offer Houston in a bet?

What's playoff baseball without a friendly wager?Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo made a bet with Cleveland's Chief of Police, Calvin Williams, on the outcome of the American League Division Series.Chief Acevedo offered up some delicious Tex-Mex food if the Cleveland Indians manage to take the ALDS.But if the Astros prevail, Cleveland will be sending down some of their infamous corned beef sandwiches.Regardless of the series outcome, someone's appetite will be defeated.