What Astros fans need to know about ALCS Game 6

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- After a late night in New York, the Astros return to Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

The gates open at 4 p.m., but before that there's the Street Fest outside the park on Crawford.

Astros legend and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio will throw the ceremonial first pitch at 6:52 p.m.

The Houston Chapter of Buffalo Soldiers National Museum will perform the Presentation of Colors at 6:54 p.m.

Country star Tracy Byrd will sing the National Anthem at 6:55 p.m.

Houston rapper Slim thug will call for the Astros and Yankees to play ball at 7:07 p.m.

The game will begin at 7:08 p.m.

Who will be pitching? AJ Hinch hasn't announced who it is yet, but we'll update this article when he does.
