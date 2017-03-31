SPORTS

What are competitive gaming eSports tournaments?

This March 31, 2017 photo shows a competitive video game tournament under way at Caesars casino in Atlantic City,N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Meghan McDonough
Video game or eSports tournaments have exploded in popularity in recent years. What used to be friendly competition is now a worldwide event, often with millions in prizes.

The event taking place in Jacksonville Sunday was a qualifying event for the football video game Madden NFL 19. The game allows you to control one of 32 NFL teams as if you were the coach. It's named for former football coach and sportscaster John Madden.

Gamers were playing against each other in a head-to-head format for a chance to be invited to a three-day Madden NFL 19 Classic tournament in Las Vegas, which will award $1.255 million in prize money to winners. The event is run by EA Sports.

This tournament was streamed online via Twitch.TV, a live streaming service where viewers can watch game streams and comment on them in real time. Audio of the shooting was heard over the Twitch stream of the game and quickly circulated on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsvideo gamegames
SPORTS
Lance McCullers Jr. unlikely to rejoin Astros' rotation when he returns
Justin Verlander says meal on viral receipt was comped by hotel
Gonzalez homers again as surging Astros beat Angels 8-3
Texans fall short 21-20 against Rams
More Sports
Top Stories
4 dead, 9 injured in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting: Source
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Politicians react to John McCain's death after brain cancer battle
Giant 50-thousand pound whale washes up on beach shore
Local political leaders discuss legacy of Senator John McCain
Love triangle leads to violent shooting in Kingwood
Woman allegedly shoots husband after he poured bleach on her
Show More
6 children, 2 adults killed in Chicago apartment fire
A coffee delivery drone could predict when you need caffeine
Driver crashes into front porch in Crosby
Suspected drunk driver slams into officer's patrol car
6-year-old boy hospitalized after being bullied
More News