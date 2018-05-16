SPORTS

'We stand together' Houston mayor gives pep talk to Rockets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets are probably used to hearing talks on the sideline from head coach Mike D'Antoni, but this time the words of wisdom are coming from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

After a series opening loss to the Golden State Warriors, the mayor decided to send a message to the squad to get them pumped for Game 2 Wednesday night.

With a bright blue sky and City Hall behind him, Mayor Turner reminded the Rockets how Houstonians rallied behind them even as many continued to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

The mayor also reminded them of another Houston team that's been making the city proud.

"The Astros carried us on the field and in their hearts. Now you, the Houston Rockets, you carry us on the court and on your shoulders," the mayor said. "Harvey made us stronger and your winning reminds us all that Houston is a city of champions."

Mayor Turner added that this is the Rockets season to go all the way and left them with some final words to live by - at least on the court.

"Now, go out and win!" He exclaimed. Guys, you heard him!
