SPORTS

JJ Watt and Jose Altuve cause a stir in Pearland neighborhood to deliver fan's new truck

EMBED </>More Videos

2 Houston sports superstars surprise fan with ultimate giveaway prize (KTRK)

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pearland man's selfie proved to be picture perfect for a big surprise involving two Houston sports superstars.

Donald Hayes took a picture with a pickup truck as part of a promotion by Papa John's and Gullo Ford. The truck is the top prize, and in order to win, folks had to spot the truck, take a photo, and upload it to social media using #PapasPickUp.

Hayes won the pickup, and on Thursday, the vehicle was delivered by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Houston Texans' J.J. Watt.



Swarms of neighbors looked on as Hayes greeted the two superstars and then took the two for a spin around the block.

"If you're talking about butterflies in the stomach, it is the players. There is no question. A truck is nice, but JJ Watt in your living room and Jose Altuve on your couch is beyond imagination," said Hayes.

As for the presenting superstars, they knew that this was something anyone would never forget.

"He was really happy, and he should be. It's a new truck. You don't get a new truck every single day. So this is pretty special," said Altuve.

"When you get to give a guy a brand new beautiful truck, it's pretty special. It's a cool day," said Watt.

Unbelievably, the odds were somewhat in Hayes' favor. Only 700 people entered the promotion.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsjj wattHouston AstrosHouston TexanssurprisePearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News