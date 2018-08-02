SPORTS

Deshuan Watson showing command at Texans training camp

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans' Watson showing growth after short rookie campaign (KTRK)

By
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans enter Wednesday eight days out from their first preseason game against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

The Texans appeared to have a more intense practice, and Bill O'Brien was certainly more impressed after a lackluster start of the week on Tuesday.
EMBED More News Videos

O'Brien more impressed by Texans after lackluster practice



Quarterback Deshaun Watson looked very much in command on Wednesday. The Texans star said he doesn't even think about his knee when he's out there.

EMBED More News Videos

Deshaun Watson leaves knee injury behind him entering training camp


Watson's command of the offense is better this year. He says soaking up the knowledge from his rookie season helped him grow.

Texans rookie safety Justin Reid is also turning heads. It is hard to believe the Stanford defensive back started playing football just in high school.

EMBED More News Videos

Texans rookie Justin Reid eager for opportunity

RELATED: Texans in 60 seconds: Deshaun Watson showing confidence in knee
EMBED More News Videos

Deshaun Watson confdient in knee at training camp

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansnflWest VirginiaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans in 60: DeAndre Hopkins back on the field Thursday
Gonzalez, Astros win 8-3, drop Mariners into wild-card tie
Astros' Roberto Osuna to plead not guilty in assault case
Roberto Osuna's lawyer says his client will plead not guilty
More Sports
Top Stories
NEW INFO: Girl used to lure teen victim in neighbor killing
Where is Dr. Mark Hausknecht's alleged killer?
2-year-old boy dies after being attacked by 5 dogs in home
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
Man found shot to death in apartment complex stairwell
Lawsuit: Tax money paying for apartments that keep flooding
Teens seen jumping up and 'surfing' on cars
Texans in 60: DeAndre Hopkins back on the field Thursday
Show More
Police investigate possible Mollie Tibbetts sighting
Lemur stolen from zoo dropped off with note at hotel
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Ex-girlfriend of murder suspect: 'He was trying to kill me'
Cheaper car insurance rates if you live in Clear Lake
More News