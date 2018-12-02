The Houston Texans are looking to continue their record-breaking season Sunday afternoon as they take on the Cleveland Browns.After defeating the Tennessee Titans last week, and with the New Orleans Saints losing to the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night, the Texans own the longest winning streak in the NFL.Deshaun Watson started the game with 11 straight completions, finishing the first half 17 of 22 for 191 yards and a touchdown.But the real story has been Houston's defense.The Texans picked off rookie Baker Mayfield three times in the first half. The first interception was by Johnathan Joseph, and the second by Zach Cunningham, which was returned for a touchdown.Mayfield was intercepted again in the end zone before the half by Andre Hal, leading to a 42-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn.Despite the Browns having their best season since 2015, they are currently 1-26 in their recent road games.