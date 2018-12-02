SPORTS

Deshaun Watson near perfect as Texans lead Browns at halftime

EMBED </>More Videos

REMEMBERING 41: Just one week after the passing of Texans owner Bob McNair, the team honored another one of Houston's icons.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans are looking to continue their record-breaking season Sunday afternoon as they take on the Cleveland Browns.

After defeating the Tennessee Titans last week, and with the New Orleans Saints losing to the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night, the Texans own the longest winning streak in the NFL.

Deshaun Watson started the game with 11 straight completions, finishing the first half 17 of 22 for 191 yards and a touchdown.

But the real story has been Houston's defense.

The Texans picked off rookie Baker Mayfield three times in the first half. The first interception was by Johnathan Joseph, and the second by Zach Cunningham, which was returned for a touchdown.

Mayfield was intercepted again in the end zone before the half by Andre Hal, leading to a 42-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Despite the Browns having their best season since 2015, they are currently 1-26 in their recent road games.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansCleveland BrownsnflHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
J.J. Watt spends time with fans ahead of Browns game
Texans honor President Bush with moment of silence
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 7 in the NBA?
XFL announces a new football team is coming to Houston
More Sports
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
Texans honor President Bush with moment of silence
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
Barbara Bush reads George HW Bush's letter remembering Robin
J.J. Watt spends time with fans ahead of Browns game
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
Mom accused of drowning and decapitating 5-year-old son
Man turns himself in, saying he killed woman at motel
Show More
Man accused of killing ex-wife's new boyfriend
Vintage hip-hop flea market happening Sunday
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
George H.W. Bush's final words
Army sergeant refers to President George H.W. Bush as 'Superman'
More News