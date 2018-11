EMBED >More News Videos There was no need to apologize, but Deshaun Watson is that awesome of a guy.

Deshaun Watson made a new fan on Sunday.During the Houston Texans game against the Washington Redskins, an errant pass from Watson hit a female photographer in the nose.After the Texans win, Watson found the photographer and gave her a hug and apologized as the two shared a laugh over the incident."I just made her smile, make her feel comfortable," Watson said.Outside of a bandage on her nose, the photographer wasn't injured.