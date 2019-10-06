Deshaun Watson, Will Fuller shine in Houston Texans win over Atlanta Falcons

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans beat the Falcons 53-32 Sunday afternoon, and it was the Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller show inside NRG Stadium.What stands out in Watson's performance Sunday is the fact he was not sacked. When you give Watson time to operate, magical things can happen within the Texans offense.Watson had a career day against the Falcons, finishing 28/33 for 426 yards and five touchdowns.Will Fuller finally had that breakout game this season Texans fans had been yearning for, having 14 receptions for 217 receiving yards with the three touchdowns.DeAndre Hopkins had been in a bit of a slump, but came alive against the Falcons. He had six receptions for 80 yards.J.J. Watt and D.J. Reader each had a sack on the day. After his sack, Watt channeled his inner Alex Bregman with his celebration. Bregman was satisfied.Tashaun Gipson had a pick-six in the final minute of the game to put in the final dagger.The Texans moved to 3-2 on the season and face the Kansas City Chiefs next week inside Arrowhead.