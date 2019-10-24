Sports

Simone Biles nails backflip with twist before first pitch in Game 2 of World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Is it safe to say Simone Biles stole the show at the World Series before the game started?

The Olympic gymnast and Houston native was in line to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, but she stunned the crowd with her stunts before that even happened.

Before Game 2, Biles did a backflip with a twist, and stuck the landing before someone tossed her a baseball. She then threw the ceremonial first pitch to Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick.

But really, we shouldn't be surprised.

The gold medalist pulled a similar move in 2016 when she flipped before throwing out a first pitch before an Astros game during the regular season.

Biles recently was named the most decorated woman in world gymnastics history. She will try to add to her five Olympic medals during the Tokyo Games next summer.

Is there anything Biles can't do?

As for the World Series, that continues this weekend with Games 3 and 4 in Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
