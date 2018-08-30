Rookie defensive back Justin Reid's interception near midfield set up the Texans for a touchdown to open scoring for Houston in Thursday night's preseason rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys.The Texans held a 7-3 lead at halftime of the low scoring affair, which saw barely any starters play for both teams.Houston got significant looks from rookie tight end Jordan Akins and quarterback Joe Webb III. In addition, cornerback Dee Virgin highlighted the defense with two passes defended and a tackle for a loss.The Texans have a lot to consider in the final preseason contest of 2018.For one, the Texans should be getting some insight into their in-state rivals on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. The two teams will meet again, when it actually counts, in a primetime showdown on Oct. 7.The Cowboys will have an offense that no longer has Dez Bryant. But, for the most part, the Texans will be tasked with trying to get through the formidable Dallas offensive line.The Texans will also have to consider who on their preseason roster will go on to play with them on Week 1 of the regular season.By 3 p.m. Saturday, the Texans are required to finalize their roster of 53 players. While some positions are set, others may not be.Webb and many other players on the roster are playing for a job. The starters are expected to have no or little playing time.