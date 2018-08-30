The Houston Texans have a lot to consider in their final preseason contest of 2018 vs. the Dallas Cowboys.For one, the Texans should get some insight into their in-state rivals on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. The two teams will meet again, when it actually counts, in a primetime showdown on Oct. 7.The Cowboys will have an offense that no longer has Dez Bryant. But, for the most part, the Texans will be tasked with trying to get through the formidable Dallas offensive line.The Texans will also have to consider who on their preseason roster will go on to play with them on Week 1 of the regular season.By 3 p.m. Saturday, the Texans are required to finalize their roster of 53 players. While some positions are set, others may not be.Quarterback is one of the positions highlighted in the roster competition. Behind Deshaun Watson, Brandon Weeden and Joe Webb, who made the most of his time on the field on August 18 vs. the 49ers. He led the game-winning drive in that preseason contest.Webb and many other players on the roster will be playing Thursday for a job. The starters are expected to have no or little playing time.