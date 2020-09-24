Sports

Watch New Caney HS vs. Porter HS during ABC13 and Texas Live's Games of the Week!

By ABC13 and our partners at Texan Live
ABC13 is teaming up with Texan Live to bring you live high school sports every week.

Tonight, New Caney High School will take on Porter High School at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, Langham Creek High School will take on Bridgeland High School at noon.

On Friday, Oct. 16, Spring High School will take on Westfield High School at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, Cy Fair High School will take on Cy Creek High School at 1 p.m.

You can download our free streaming app to your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Android TV.

We'll also play the game live right here in this article on our website and on our iPhone and Android apps.

ABC13 will partner with Texan Live to bring you two high school games each week!
Related topics:
sportstexan livefootballhigh school sportshigh school footballfriday night football
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane
Cuban neurologist wants to travel to US to examine Baby Nick
City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta
6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
4th person charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep
Show More
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Some Houston ISD students won't be able to ride the bus
Trans rights icon wasn't feeling well before her death, family says
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
More TOP STORIES News