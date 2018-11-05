SPORTS

Whitney Mercilus' WithMerci Foundation fundraiser celebrates 3 years serving Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The stars are out Monday evening for a fundraising gala intended to serve those in the Houston community with disabilities and special needs.

The Dine WithMerci fundraiser is taking place on the shoulders of Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus and his WithMerci Foundation.

ABC13.com is streaming red carpet arrivals live at around 6:30 p.m.

The foundation, which began three years ago, has donated more than $250,000 to organizations serving children with special needs.

The organization touts coming through for the Houston area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

"I can't believe this is our third year, this has been a long journey that has been worth every moment. I started the WithMerci Foundation because I love working with children, and I've developed a passion to help underprivileged kids whose parents can't afford the cost for medical equipment or pharmaceutical drugs," said Mercilus.

Monday's gala will also recognize the city's fellow philanthropists, who include Texans legends Andre Johnson and Chester Pitts, as well as Astros great Nolan Ryan.

ABC13 anchor Gina Gaston is serving as co-host of the event.

You can find more information on supporting WithMerci Foundation's efforts through withmerci.org.

What to know about Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus
Whitney Mercilus and Texans teammates to support Houston students
Mercilus and Texans teammates bartend for good cause

