Eager Astros fans line up ahead of Bun B-designed hat sale

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Bun B's collaborations are legendary.

Of course, he and the late Pimp C made up the rap duo UGK. The pair has famously collaborated with Jay-Z and Outkast on separate projects.

Bun B also has that delicious chicken sandwich combination with Antone's.

And now, the Port Arthur-born celebrity is renewing his long-time connection with the Houston Astros with a new baseball cap drop.



The team announced that the rapper will be at the team store at 1 p.m. today to usher in new Astros caps that he helped design.

Fittingly, there will be 713 of the white-orange and navy-gold bill hats available for the drop.

Those will both be sold in snapback and fitted styles. A snapback will be $35 while a fitted will run you $45.

You can also snatch up a rarer navy suede cap with solid gold H. But only 150 hats in that style will be available. This hat also has the words "Trill OG," a reference to Bun B, in gold to match the H.

According to the prices listed on Bun B's Instagram page, the rare cap will be $281.

Fans can begin purchasing the new caps at 1 p.m.



In the past, Bun B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, has represented not only for the 'Stros, but for the Rockets and Texans.

His fandom may have rubbed others the wrong way, but he's stayed true to the teams he loves.

SEE ALSO: Bun B joins social media chicken war with new 'Hot Wang Sandwich' for good cause
"Popeye's and Chick-fil-A can't touch this!" said the Houston rapper, who teamed up with Antone's Famous Po' Boys to create their own sandwich.

