Eager Astros fans line up ahead of Bun B-designed hat sale

Of course, he and the late Pimp C made up the rap duo UGK. The pair has famously collaborated with Jay-Z and Outkast on separate projects.
Bun B also has that delicious chicken sandwich combination with Antone's.
And now, the Port Arthur-born celebrity is renewing his long-time connection with the Houston Astros with a new baseball cap drop.
A new @BunBTrillOG x #Astros collab is dropping tomorrow at 1pm in the Team Store. 👀— Houston Astros (@astros) September 4, 2019
Bun will be here from 1-2pm to meet with fans. 713 white/orange and navy/gold bill hats will be available. Only 150 of the navy suede caps were made. While supplies last. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Kyd4YdiKJH
The team announced that the rapper will be at the team store at 1 p.m. today to usher in new Astros caps that he helped design.
Fittingly, there will be 713 of the white-orange and navy-gold bill hats available for the drop.
Those will both be sold in snapback and fitted styles. A snapback will be $35 while a fitted will run you $45.
You can also snatch up a rarer navy suede cap with solid gold H. But only 150 hats in that style will be available. This hat also has the words "Trill OG," a reference to Bun B, in gold to match the H.
According to the prices listed on Bun B's Instagram page, the rare cap will be $281.
Fans can begin purchasing the new caps at 1 p.m.
In the past, Bun B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, has represented not only for the 'Stros, but for the Rockets and Texans.
His fandom may have rubbed others the wrong way, but he's stayed true to the teams he loves.
