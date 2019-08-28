WATCH LIVE: Astros' Josh Reddick and Joe Biagini surprise United customers and employees

Surprise! Houston @astros outfielder Josh Reddick and pitcher Joe Biagini spent the day taking on new jobs as flight attendants they helped @united customers flying to Orlando board their flight. This has been hilarious!! @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/xWy9deGTh1 — Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) August 28, 2019

Surprise! Houston @astros outfielder Josh Reddick and pitcher Joe Biagini surprised @united employees at IAH. Signing autographs and taking pictures. These 2 are currently keeping the whole room laughing! But that’s not all they have planned for the day. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/XKAOrMgzJA — Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) August 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston Astros players are guaranteed to hit a home run with this surprise for United Airlines passengers.On Wednesday morning, Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick and pitcher Joe Biagini are visiting United Airlines Terminal C at George Bush Intercontinental Airport to surprise customers at the gates.But they'll also be put to work. The players are teaming up to help United get the "W" when it comes to customer service. Reddick and Biagini will prepare planes for departure by loading bags and pushing planes.They're kicking off the event by signing autographs and posing for pictures for United employees.