WATCH LIVE: Astros' Josh Reddick and Joe Biagini surprise United customers and employees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston Astros players are guaranteed to hit a home run with this surprise for United Airlines passengers.

On Wednesday morning, Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick and pitcher Joe Biagini are visiting United Airlines Terminal C at George Bush Intercontinental Airport to surprise customers at the gates.



But they'll also be put to work. The players are teaming up to help United get the "W" when it comes to customer service. Reddick and Biagini will prepare planes for departure by loading bags and pushing planes.

They're kicking off the event by signing autographs and posing for pictures for United employees.



