WATCH LIVE: 2020 Houston Sports Awards red carpet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a big night for Houston athletes!

The third annual Houston Sports Awards is underway in downtown Houston. Tuesday's event will celebrate 'A Golden Era' and will honor Carl Lewis, Mary Lou Retton and Rudy Tomjanovich as its third Hall of Fame Class. The Legacy winners are chosen by the Sports Awards Executive Committee with input from the Selection Committee.

HSA announced the finalists for their awards and their Legacy award winners last month.

Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus won the Sportsmanship award, while Astros owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award.

Mercilus' Withme Foundation serves children with disabilities in underprivileged families and has raised more than $500,000 since 2016. Jim Crane, once again, led the Astros to the World Series and brought back the Houston Open on the PGA tour.

Here are the nominees for the other awards:

Coach of the Year

  • A.J. Hinch - Houston Astros
  • Tina Langley - Rice Owls
  • Bill O'Brien - Houston Texans
  • Kelvin Sampson - University of Houston


Athlete of the Year

  • Simone Biles
  • Alex Bregman
  • James Harden
  • Justin Verlander
  • Deshaun Watson


College Athlete of the Year

  • Corey Davis - University of Houston
  • Jalen Hurts - University of Oklahoma
  • Nicole Lennon - Rice University
  • Erica Ogwumike - Rice University


High School Athlete of the Year

  • Devon Achane - Fort Bend Marshall High School
  • Matthew Boling - Strake Jesuit College Preparatory
  • Zach Evans - North Shore High School
  • Libby Overmyer - Kingwood Park High School


Moment of the Year - presented by McDonalds

  • Jose Altuve's walk-off home run in Game 6 to clinch the American League Championship
  • James Harden's 61-point game in 114-100 win at New York Knicks
  • Kaycee Feild wins 5th Bareback Riding title at Rodeo
  • Houston Texans beat Patriots for the first time since January 3, 2010


The committees are comprised of sportswriters and electronic sports media members who live and work in the greater Houston area.
