Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Game of the Week as Katy Tigers take on Katy Taylor tonight

ABC13 is teaming up withto bring you live high school sports every week.You can expect game coverage for two high school games each week!Download our free streaming app to yourto watch the games.We'll also play the game live right here in this story and on ourOn Thursday, Nov. 12, thelook to bounce back after losing their first district game since 2008 (that's 75 games) by playingin a big 19-6A matchup. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.Katy relies heavily on the Davis brothers (Senior Jalen and Sophomore Seth) running the ball on offense. Tigers have a very strong defense from front to back - anchored by 2022 national recruit Malick Sylla extended to DB's and FSU Seminole Hunter Washington and junior Bobby Taylor.Taylor is fun to watch and you can't help but notice the Mustangs offensive line. They are huge! Future Texas Longhorn 6'6 Hayden Conner at left tackle and uncommitted 6'6 guard Bryce Foster who holds offers from all the top schools. Connor and Foster clear the way for Army commit running back Casey Shorter. Look for safety and Colorado commit Trevor Woods to make plays on defense. He always seems to be around the ball.Pearland faces Shadow Creek on Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. Shadow Creek started off the season 0-2 with losses to North Shore and Bridgeland - two of the best teams in the Houston area. Since then, they have won three straight, outscoring their opponents 143-0. The Pearland Oilers' only loss of the season has been to district leaders Dawson.Sharks led by future Baylor Bear Kyron Drones at quarterback and a great collection of talent on offense including UH commit WR CJ Guidry. On defense, they're led by LB Terrence Cooks II and UH commit Jalen Emery. Shadow Creek will no doubt be tested facing a strong Pearland Oilers (6-1/4-1) team. Oilers only loss of the season to district leaders Dawson. Oilers offense is directed by junior QB Jake Sock and a collection of running backs fast receivers like junior Isaac Sanchez. Players to look for on the Oilers defense are senior Kekekolio Linton and junior Dylan Dixson.