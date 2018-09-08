HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime

EMBED </>More Videos

Kaylee Foster of Ocean Springs High School was crowned homecoming queen at halftime and later kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. (MarthaJune Kirby/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. --
While most people might aspire to be the homecoming queen or the star of the football team, one Mississippi high school athlete managed to be both in the same night.

Ocean Springs High School senior Kaylee Foster wowed the crowd on Friday when she kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime to clinch a 13-12 victory over George County High School. Her kick came just after she was crowned homecoming queen during halftime, WLOX-TV reported.

After Foster's kick, the jubilant crowd burst into applause while her teammates circled around her in celebration.



Foster had scored two field goals in addition to her game-winning kick, according to the school's Facebook account.

Foster was a soccer player first but has been kicking for the school's football team for several years.

While Foster had plenty to celebrate on Friday evening, she had to get back down to business the next morning and take the ACT, according to local media reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballhigh school sportsu.s. & worldhomecomingMississippi
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Game of the Week: Waller Bulldogs beat Brenham 28-21
ABC13's Game of the Week: Brenham vs. Waller
3 Waller football players held together by brotherly bond
Off the field, Brenham QB excels in school and raising animals
More high school football
SPORTS
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
H-TOWN TAKEOVER: University of Houston creates new experience for fans ahead of home opener
Morton set to return for Astros vs. Red Sox
More Sports
Top Stories
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized
Health officials see huge rise in syphilis cases
Police shoot armed suspect barricaded in home
Pedestrian accident shuts down Grand Parkway exit ramp
Deputies rescue family of ducklings from storm drain
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
Two men beat Houston store clerk with fists, feet and beer cans
Teen girl charged as adult in Richmond dad's deadly stabbing
Show More
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
Video shows bed bug infestation in bus seat
Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Minaj
Game of the Week: Waller Bulldogs beat Brenham 28-21
3 Waller football players held together by brotherly bond
More News