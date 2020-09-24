Sports

Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Games of the Week!

By ABC13 and our partners at Texan Live
ABC13 is teaming up with Texan Live to bring you live high school sports every week.

On Friday, Oct. 9, New Caney High School will take on Porter Highschool at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, Langham Creek High School will take on Bridgeland High School at noon.

You can download our free streaming app to your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Android TV.

We'll also play the game live right here in this article on our website and on our iPhone and Android apps.

ABC13 will partner with Texan Live to bring you two high school games each week!
