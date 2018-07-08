SPORTS

Watch 8-year-old steal home in wild play

Watch 8-year-old steal home base on wild play (KTRK)

LOUISIANA (KTRK) --
An 8-year-old from Sienna Plantation deserves a spot on Sportscenter for stealing home at his team's tournament.

The 9U Texas Mizuno baseball team was participating in the USSSA World Series in Louisiana. Although losing 6-1 in the semi-finals, 8-year-old Travis gave us a highlight play to remember and became part of that one percent.

He perfected this monkey in the middle game, avoiding the opposing team at all costs while stuck between third base and home plate. One wild throw changed everything, and Travis was able to slide and tag home.
