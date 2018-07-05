STEPHEN CURRY

Warriors star Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha welcome baby Canon W. Jack Curry to the world

Stephen Curry shared a darling photo of the newest addition to the Warriors family, Canon W. Jack Curry, a bouncing baby boy wrapped in a striped blanket. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

by ABC7News.com staff
OAKLAND, Calif. --
Stephen Curry shared a darling photo of the newest addition to the Golden State Warriors family, Canon W. Jack Curry, a bouncing baby boy wrapped in a striped blanket.

According to Ayesha's Instagram, Canon was born on July 2, 2018 and his sisters Riley and Ryan Curry couldn't be happier to have him.

She wrote, "My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn't be more excited and grateful."

VIDEO: Stephen Curry and daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade

The newborn appeared on his Instagram page on July 4, with thousands of Dub Nation members sharing congratulations and heartfelt messages for the Curry family.
Stephen wrote, "On this journey, on this quest... protect me... I'm bless! Canon W. Jack Curry."

VIDEO: Riley Curry is impossibly cute at Warriors victory parade in Oakland

Both Stephen and Ayesha shared photos of the new baby boy.

Steph's featured Canon solo, wrapped in a blanket.


And Ayesha's featured the always adorable Riley and Ryan carrying their baby brother. Can we get an "awwww" up in here?
The Golden State Warriors celebrated their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade through Oakland. Here's a look at some of the best moments from the Dub Nation Celebration!

