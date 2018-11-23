GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors star Stephen Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash in Oakland

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Oakland on westbound Highway 24 near the Caldecott Tunnel. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, California --
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a 3-car crash this morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Oakland.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman said Curry was hit twice. First a car spun out and hit him, then a second car rear-ended him. Curry's Porsche was damaged. But everyone, including Curry, appears to be okay.

The California Highway Patrol says weather likely played a role.

Curry is still recovering from a groin injury and was not scheduled to play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
