Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a 3-car crash this morning.The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Oakland.A California Highway Patrol spokesman said Curry was hit twice. First a car spun out and hit him, then a second car rear-ended him. Curry's Porsche was damaged. But everyone, including Curry, appears to be okay.The California Highway Patrol says weather likely played a role.Curry is still recovering from a groin injury and was not scheduled to play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.