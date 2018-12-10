GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year

EMBED </>More Videos

The Golden State Warriors have been named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.

OAKLAND, California --
The Golden State Warriors have been named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.

RELATED: Jose Altuve and J.J. Watt named SI's Sportspersons of the Year

The magazine's editor-in-chief says there are multiple individuals whom Sports Illustrated could have selected as the Sportsperson of the Year. But it was impossible to overlook the influence that the Warriors, as a collective group, have had on their sport and the broader culture over the last five years.

Sports Illustrated calls the Warriors a "generational phenomenon."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsstephen curryNBAbasketballsteve kerrkevin durantOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
Warriors star Steph Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash
Rockets roll to fourth straight win after dethroning Kings
Harden scores 27 as Rockets rout Warriors 107-86
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Bryce Harper Watch: Who will land the superstar free agent?
Colts snap Texans' 9-game winning streak with 24-21 win
Colts defense ends Texans winning streak at 9 games
Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray apologizes for old anti-gay tweets
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman arrested after stripping naked during chase: Police
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
3-year-old girl dies after authorities say uncle slit her throat
Rockets forward unveils exclusive new sneaker collaboration
Robbers threaten meat market workers in NW Houston
Death penalty possible for man accused in 13-year-old's murder
Christmas comes early for 3-year-old open heart patient
Man gives up first-class seat for woman and her baby
Show More
Professor: Straight A's don't lead to career success
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Pres. Trump
Roger the kangaroo, famously known for his buff physique, dies
2 people shot in possible 'parking lot rage'
Man charged more than $1,000 for penny Whopper deal
More News