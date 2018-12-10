OAKLAND, California --The Golden State Warriors have been named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.
RELATED: Jose Altuve and J.J. Watt named SI's Sportspersons of the Year
The magazine's editor-in-chief says there are multiple individuals whom Sports Illustrated could have selected as the Sportsperson of the Year. But it was impossible to overlook the influence that the Warriors, as a collective group, have had on their sport and the broader culture over the last five years.
Sports Illustrated calls the Warriors a "generational phenomenon."
Three titles in four years, and now another: 2018 @SInow #Sportsperson of the Year recipients.— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 10, 2018
Congratulations, @warriors! https://t.co/erbNr4LZqF pic.twitter.com/MjsMCSCGrT