Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge

BLADEN COUNTY, North Carolina --
Many of the videos from the "In My Feelings" challenge have been impressive but this one has us doing a doubletake.

The video shows 45-year-old Suzanna Owen Myers doing the challenge while wakeboarding.

If that isn't impressive enough, she's doing it handsfree!



Myers said she was with her family at White Lake Sunday afternoon when inspiration hit.

But the mother of four is no stranger to watersports.

She took up water skiing years ago but ended up taking a 30-year break before recently picking it back up.

Myers said the lake holds a special place in her heart.

"My sister, who lives in Chapel Hill, stumbled upon the old mobile home our parents owned and sold in 1987 for sale on Craiglist last year for a steal," she said. "We bought it and are just thrilled to be able to share this special place with our children. I drive to White Lake from Virginia Beach almost every weekend!"

Related: Dentist's '#InMyFillings' dance has more views than Will Smith's take on viral challenge

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Rich Constantine's take on the Drake ''#InMyFeelings'' challenge is getting more attention than the dentist expected.

